Markets

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) closed at $10.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.2% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.5%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ATNM as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ATNM to post earnings of -$0.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 61.67%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ATNM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ATNM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.


Click to get this free report

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular