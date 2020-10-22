Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) closed at $11.82, marking a +0.34% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.52% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cancer drug developer had gained 32.21% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 0.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.79% in that time.

ATNM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.46, up 61.67% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ATNM should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ATNM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

