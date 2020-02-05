Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) closed at $0.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.04% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.13% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the cancer drug developer had lost 1.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.1%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ATNM as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.04, up 33.33% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ATNM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ATNM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.