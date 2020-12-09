Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) closed the most recent trading day at $11.11, moving +0.63% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.8% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the cancer drug developer had gained 0.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 4.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.72%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ATNM as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, ATNM is projected to report earnings of -$0.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 61.67%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ATNM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ATNM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

