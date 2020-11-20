Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) closed the most recent trading day at $11.16, moving -1.06% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.42%.

Heading into today, shares of the cancer drug developer had lost 4.57% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ATNM as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.46, up 61.67% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ATNM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.45% higher. ATNM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

