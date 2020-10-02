Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) closed at $9.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.71% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.96%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the cancer drug developer had gained 28.65% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.04% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ATNM as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, ATNM is projected to report earnings of -$0.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 61.67%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ATNM should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ATNM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.