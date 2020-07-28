Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) closed at $0.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.78% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cancer drug developer had gained 65.54% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 5.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.76% in that time.

ATNM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ATNM to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ATNM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 37.5% higher. ATNM currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ATNM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

