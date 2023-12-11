Actinium Pharma Reports Results From Phase 3 SIERRA Trial Of Iomab-B - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported results from the Phase 3 SIERRA trial of Iomab-B. The company said Iomab-B achieved the primary endpoint in the SIERRA trial of durable Complete Remission or dCR of at least 6 months with high statistical significance, with 22% of patients randomized to the Iomab-B arm achieving dCR and 0% of patients in the control arm achieving dCR, irrespective of TP53 mutational status. Also, Iomab-B significantly improved event-free survival, a secondary endpoint.

Avinash Desai, Actinium's Chief Medical Officer, said: "The SIERRA trial data support that regardless of advanced age, prior therapy, or high-risk cytogenetics including a TP53 mutation, Iomab-B provides unprecedented access to a potentially curative bone marrow transplant. The results also show that on a population basis and across subgroups, an Iomab-B led BMT may result in improved survival."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.