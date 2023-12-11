News & Insights

Actinium Pharma Reports Results From Phase 3 SIERRA Trial Of Iomab-B - Quick Facts

December 11, 2023

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported results from the Phase 3 SIERRA trial of Iomab-B. The company said Iomab-B achieved the primary endpoint in the SIERRA trial of durable Complete Remission or dCR of at least 6 months with high statistical significance, with 22% of patients randomized to the Iomab-B arm achieving dCR and 0% of patients in the control arm achieving dCR, irrespective of TP53 mutational status. Also, Iomab-B significantly improved event-free survival, a secondary endpoint.

Avinash Desai, Actinium's Chief Medical Officer, said: "The SIERRA trial data support that regardless of advanced age, prior therapy, or high-risk cytogenetics including a TP53 mutation, Iomab-B provides unprecedented access to a potentially curative bone marrow transplant. The results also show that on a population basis and across subgroups, an Iomab-B led BMT may result in improved survival."

