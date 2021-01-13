Markets
Actinium Pharma Announces Research Collaboration With Astellas - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM) announced the research collaboration with Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY, ALPMY) to develop targeted radiotherapies using its Antibody Warhead Enabling technology platform. Actinium will utilize its AWE Platform technology to develop and characterize selected Astellas targeting agents labeled with the potent alpha-emitting radioisotope Actinium-225.

Actinium's AWE technology patent portfolio includes 30 patent families comprised of over 135 issued or pending global patent applications, of which 10 are issued and 24 pending in the United States.

The research collaboration is a component of Astellas' internal initiative to develop theranostics as part of its Rx+ business.

