Actinium (ATNM) Up on Commercialization Deal With Immedica

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals ATNM were up 24% on Tuesday after management announced that ATNM has entered into a license and supply agreement with Sweden-based Immedica BioPharma for its most advanced pipeline candidate.

Per the terms of the agreement, Actinium granted exclusive rights for Iomab-B, its investigational antibody radiation conjugate (ARC), to Immedica in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. In return, ATNM will receive an upfront payment of $35 million from Immedica. In addition, ATNM is eligible to receive milestone payments up to $417 million as well as future royalties on the product’s net sales in the above-mentioned markets. However, ATNM will remain responsible for certain clinical and regulatory activities as well as manufacturing Iomab-B in the aforementioned regions.

Actinium developed Iomab-B for targeted conditioning to facilitate bone marrow transplant (BMT). ATNM is currently evaluating this candidate in the pivotal phase III SIERRA study against physician’s choice of salvage therapy in elderly patients (aged 55 years and older) with relapsed or refractory (r/r) acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Topline data from the SIERRA study is anticipated in third-quarter 2022.

Shares of Actinium have gained 9.2% so far this year against the industry’s 16.2% decrease.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, BMT is the only potentially curative treatment option to certain blood-borne cancers including r/r AML. Per management, Iomab-B provides a safer treatment option to patients preparing for BMT conditioning by avoiding the side-effects of non-targeted intensive chemotherapy, the current standard of care for conditioning BMT, on healthy tissues and at the same time, effectively killing a patient’s cancer cells. Notably, Iomab-B is already granted orphan drug designations in the United States and the European Union (EU).

With no marketed products in its portfolio, ATNM is highly dependent on its ARC pipeline for growth. Although Actinium has multiple candidates in its pipeline, most are in early-stage development and still years away from a potential approval and commercialization. Positive data from the SIERRA study will enable ATNM to proceed for a potential approval of Iomab-B for BMT conditioning in AML patients.

