Actinium (ATNM) Stock Jumps 8.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) shares rallied 8.6% in the last trading session to close at $7.92. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 0.1% loss over the past four weeks.

The stock surge can be attributed to the investor’s positive outlook on the recent multiple appointments to the company’s senior leadership team. These hires add high-impact experience to the company as Actinium gears up for corporate activities post the release of top-line data from the Iomab-B SIERRA study and survival data from the Actimab-A CLAG-M combination study. The data from both the studies are expected in the fourth quarter of 2022.

This cancer drug developer is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.30 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $2.9 million, up 1160.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Actinium, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ATNM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Actinium is part of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 3.2% higher at $4.85. MRNS has returned -26.5% in the past month.

For Marinus Pharmaceuticals , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.6% over the past month to $0.25. This represents a change of +147.2% from what the company reported a year ago. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).



