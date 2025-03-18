News & Insights

Actinium Advances Actimab-A Trials In Combination With PD-1 Inhibitors For Solid Tumors

March 18, 2025 — 01:14 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM) Tuesday has launched a clinical program evaluating Actimab-A in combination with the PD-1 inhibitors pembrolizumab - KEYTRUDA and nivolumab OPDIVO.

These immunotherapies generated $38.8 billion in 2024 across various solid tumor indications but face efficacy limitations due to Myeloid-Derived Suppressor Cells - MDSCs, which help tumors evade immune detection. Actimab-A targets CD33, an antigen expressed by MDSCs, aiming to enhance the effectiveness of PD-1 inhibitors by depleting these immune-suppressive cells.

The program includes controlled, head-to-head clinical trials comparing Actimab-A with PD-1 inhibitors versus PD-1 inhibitors alone in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma - HNSCC and non-small cell lung cancer - NSCLC.

The trials will assess safety, overall response rate - ORR, progression-free survival - PFS, overall survival - OS, and biomarker data, including CD33+ MDSC depletion and T-cell activity. Initial proof-of-concept data is expected in late 2025.

Actimab-A, Actinium's lead radiotherapeutic, delivers Actinium-225, a potent alpha-emitter radioisotope designed to induce lethal DNA damage in targeted cells. It has been studied in over 150 patients with acute myeloid leukemia - AML and is advancing toward a registrational trial in relapsed/refractory AML in 2025.

Actinium's leadership views this program as a potential breakthrough for patients whose cancer progresses despite PD-1 inhibitor treatment. The company estimates that over 500,000 patients could benefit from this approach, reinforcing Actimab-A's potential as a leading targeted radiotherapy.

ATNM is currently trading at $1.225 or 5.7692% lower on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
