Actinium: All Patients Receiving Iomab-B Able To Proceed To Bone Marrow Transplant In Phase 3 Trial

(RTTNews) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM) reported data from full patient enrollment in the phase 3 SIERRA trial of Iomab-B. The company said the data from the trial showed the potential of Iomab-B in enabling successful bone marrow transplant in patients who cannot typically be transplanted. 100% of patients receiving Iomab-B in the trial were able to proceed to a bone marrow transplant and all achieved engraftment compared to only 18% of patients on the control arm, the company noted.

"We intend to transform bone marrow transplant conditioning with Iomab-B, not only for patients with active, relapsed or refractory AML, but across multiple blood cancer indications. Positive topline data from the SIERRA trial will be a major catalyst in allowing us to achieve that goal and even expand beyond BMT to conditioning for cell and gene therapies," Sandesh Seth, Actinium's CEO, said.

