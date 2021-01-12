Cryptocurrencies

Acting SEC Enforcement Director Berger to Step Down

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
Securities and Exchange Commission building in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Acting Enforcement Director Marc Berger will leave the agency this month, the SEC said Tuesday.

  • Berger assumed SEC’s top investigative post after former Director Stephanie Avakian’s departure at the end of 2020. He had been moving up the agency ranks since December 2017.
  • SEC said Berger presided over the agency’s prosecution of the Telegram initial coin offering and its initiation of the unregistered securities suit against Ripple Labs.
  • Enforcement staff pursued “meaningful relief” for victims of cryptocurrency fraud during Berger’s tenure, SEC said.

