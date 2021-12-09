Acting now on COVID will help avoid lockdown later, Britain's Javid says

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Britain's decision to impose restrictions to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus will likely avoid the need to impose much tougher controls in the new year, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout and Guy Faulconbridge)

((guy.faulconbridge@thomsonreuters.com; 07825218698;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.