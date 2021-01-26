Acting FCC chair: agency reviewing reports of U.S. East Coast internet outages

US Markets
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Acting Federal Communications Commission chair Jessica Rosenworcel said Tuesday the telecommunications regulator is reviewing reports of internet-related outages on the U.S. East Coast that is making it difficult for some people to work or to go to online school.

Rosenworcel said on Twitter the FCC's Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau "is working to get to the bottom of what is going on." Verizon VZ.N spokesman Rich Young said the company was "aware of an issue impacting the quality" of its broadband service "throughout the Northeast corridor." He added Verizon has "already seen service levels start to restore."

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

