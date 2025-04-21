Markets
Actelis Secures Nordic Smart City Deal To Boost Urban Connectivity With Hybrid-Fiber Tech

April 21, 2025 — 01:08 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Actelis Networks, Inc. (ASNS) Monday announced that it has secured a new contract to upgrade the communications infrastructure of a major Nordic city, marking another milestone in its European expansion.

In partnership with a leading traffic and intelligent transportation systems provider, Actelis will deploy its advanced hybrid-fiber networking solutions to enhance municipal connectivity in the region's second-largest city, home to over 300,000 residents.

The project supports the city's smart infrastructure goals by offering rapid, cost-effective deployment of fiber-grade performance without the need for extensive new fiber installations. Actelis' cyber-hardened technology ensures secure, reliable communication even in demanding urban environments.

This deal reinforces Actelis' growing presence in Europe, following recent projects across Germany, Italy, Hungary, and the UK, and highlights its role in enabling smart city transformations with scalable, secure networking solutions.

ASNS is currently trading at $0.6147, or 4.8452% lower, on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

