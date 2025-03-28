Actelis Secures $140K Orders For Military Base Cyber-Hardening, Modernization

(RTTNews) - Actelis Networks, Inc. (ASNS), a leader in cyber-hardened networking solutions for IoT and broadband, Friday revealed a new contract worth $140,000 to supply GigaLine 800 - GL800 solution for military base modernization.

The contract aims to enhance bandwidth, security, and connectivity across various on-base facilities, including barracks and information centers.

Chairman and CEO Tuvia Barlev highlighted the GL800's ability to deliver gigabit-speed connectivity over long distances overnight, ensuring rapid deployment, cost efficiency, and cybersecurity—critical factors for defense operations.

The GL800, a hybrid-fiber solution, supports remote monitoring, cybersecurity via Metashield SaaS, and seamless IoT device integration, making it a key asset for military infrastructure upgrades.

ASNS is currently trading at $0.8023 or 15.5474% lower on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

