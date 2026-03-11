Markets
Actelis Networks Stock Gains On MetaLight Networking Solutions Order From Japanese Entity

March 11, 2026 — 11:07 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Stock of Actelis Networks, Inc. (ASNS) is climbing about 48 percent on Wednesday morning trading after it received a significant order from a Japanese governmental entity for the supply of dozens of units of its MetaLight networking solutions to support critical civil and defense infrastructure modernization across Japan.

The company's shares are currently trading at $0.54 on the Nasdaq, up 48.43 percent. The stock opened at $0.46 and has climbed as high as $0.61 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $0.16 to $12.9.

The order, placed through Actelis' established Japanese channel partner and distributor, will deploy dozens of the Company's proven MetaLight units across a range of critical infrastructure environments.

