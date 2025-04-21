Actelis Networks Secures Order to Modernize Communications Infrastructure for Nordic City

Actelis Networks has secured an order to modernize communications infrastructure for a major Nordic city, enhancing smart city connectivity.

Actelis Networks, Inc. has announced a new order to modernize the communication infrastructure for a major city in the Nordic region, in collaboration with a leading European traffic technology provider. The company will supply advanced hybrid-fiber networking solutions aimed at improving connectivity for municipal systems in this city's smart city initiative, which serves over 300,000 residents. Actelis' technology promises fiber-grade performance while utilizing existing infrastructure, thus lowering deployment costs and time compared to traditional methods. This order represents Actelis' expanding presence in Europe, following recent projects in several other countries, as they continue to support urban infrastructure modernization with secure, effective solutions.

FREMONT, Calif. , April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) ("Actelis" or the "Company"), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced it has secured a new order to help modernize the communications infrastructure for a major city in the Nordic region.





Actelis is collaborating with a leading European traffic technology and intelligent transportation systems provider on this order. Through this strategic partnership, Actelis will supply advanced hybrid-fiber networking solutions to enhance connectivity across municipal systems in the second largest city of a prominent Nordic country. This municipality, home to over three hundred thousand residents and part of a metropolitan area exceeding 1.5 million inhabitants, has established itself as a leader in smart city initiatives focused on creating more efficient, sustainable urban infrastructure.





"We're proud to support this innovative Nordic city's infrastructure modernization initiatives," said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. "Our technology will help rapidly enhance communications capabilities while providing the security and reliability essential for smart city operations in one of Europe's most technologically advanced regions."





Actelis' hybrid-fiber networking solutions enable municipalities to achieve fiber-grade performance while leveraging existing infrastructure, significantly reducing deployment time and costs compared to traditional fiber installation methods. The company's cyber-hardened technology is engineered to withstand challenging environments while providing military-grade security protection for critical urban systems.





The order continues Actelis' growing momentum in the European market, following recent deployments in Germany, Italy, Hungary, and the United Kingdom. The company's expanding European footprint reflects the unique advantages of its technology in enabling smart city initiatives and infrastructure modernization with immediate, cost-effective solutions.











About Actelis Networks, Inc.







Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber-copper, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis' innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience.



www.actelis.com



.







Forward-looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







