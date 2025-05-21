Actelis Networks Secures $102,000 Follow-On Order to Enhance Advanced Transportation Management System in Major Mid-Atlantic County

Actelis Networks secured a $102,000 order to enhance a county's Advanced Transportation Management System, reinforcing its market position.

Actelis Networks, Inc. has announced a $102,000 follow-on order from a major county in the Mid-Atlantic region of the U.S. to enhance its Advanced Transportation Management System. This order builds on a previous $260,000 project and highlights Actelis' growing role as a provider of critical networking infrastructure for intelligent transportation systems. The company's hybrid-fiber technology will improve secure connectivity for various essential traffic management functions, including automated traffic signals and surveillance systems. Actelis' solutions are noted for their rapid deployment, integration capabilities, cost savings, and military-grade security, positioning the company as a leader in the intelligent transportation market both domestically and internationally.

Actelis Networks received a significant follow-on order of $102,000 to enhance its Advanced Transportation Management System (ATMS) operations, demonstrating continued trust from major transportation authorities.

This order builds on a previously announced $260,000 project, indicating a strong relationship and growing demand for Actelis' solutions in the intelligent transportation systems market.

The company's hybrid-fiber technology offers rapid deployment and military-grade security, appealing to counties and cities aiming to modernize traffic management and enhance safety.

Actelis is experiencing momentum in global deployments across various regions, reinforcing its position as a leading provider of secure networking solutions for critical infrastructure applications worldwide.

Reliance on forward-looking statements could create uncertainty regarding the company's future performance and may lead to fluctuations in stock price.



The press release does not provide specific details on financial projections or the impact of the new order on the company's overall revenue, which may leave investors wanting more concrete information.



Limited context on the competitive landscape could raise concerns about the company's market position and ability to maintain its leadership in intelligent transportation systems against other emerging competitors.

What recent order did Actelis Networks receive?

Actelis recently received a $102,000 follow-on order from a major Mid-Atlantic county to enhance its Advanced Transportation Management System.

How does Actelis support transportation systems?

Actelis provides secure, high-performance connectivity for smart transportation applications like automated traffic control and real-time monitoring.

What technology does Actelis use for its networking solutions?

Actelis utilizes hybrid-fiber technology to deliver rapid deployment and seamless integration with existing transportation infrastructure.

What are the benefits of Actelis’ networking solutions?

Benefits include rapid deployment, substantial cost savings, military-grade security, and reliable performance in challenging environments.

Which markets does Actelis serve?

Actelis serves various markets, including government, military, utilities, rail, telecom, and intelligent transportation systems worldwide.

FREMONT, Calif, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) ("Actelis" or the "Company"), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced that it has received a $102,000 follow-on order from a major Mid-Atlantic US county to further enhance and expand its Advanced Transportation Management System (ATMS) operations.





This new order builds upon the $260,000 project



announced



in July 2024 and reinforces Actelis' growing position as a trusted provider of critical networking infrastructure for intelligent transportation systems nationwide.





"This follow-on order demonstrates the ongoing confidence major transportation authorities place in Actelis' solutions," said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. "As counties and cities continue to modernize their traffic management capabilities, they increasingly recognize the value of our hybrid-fiber technology in delivering immediate, secure connectivity while maximizing existing infrastructure investments. We're proud to support this county's vision for safer, more efficient transportation systems."





The order is specifically targeted at supporting the county's Transportation Systems Technical operations, providing secure, high-performance connectivity that powers a range of critical smart transportation applications. These include automated traffic signal control, real-time intersection monitoring, advanced safety and surveillance systems, and intelligent traffic flow management—all essential components of next-generation transportation infrastructure.





The county will leverage Actelis' hybrid-fiber technology to rapidly extend its digital capabilities across its extensive network of roadways and intersections, enabling data-driven strategies that enhance safety, reduce congestion, and improve overall transportation efficiency. Actelis' cyber-hardened networking solutions provide significant advantages for this mission-critical infrastructure, including:







Rapid deployment that reduces modernization timelines from months to days



Seamless integration with traffic controllers, cameras, and sensor networks



Substantial cost savings through utilization of existing infrastructure



Military-grade security features protecting vulnerable transportation systems



Reliable performance in challenging outdoor environments







This latest order continues Actelis' momentum in the intelligent transportation systems market, following recent deployments in cities including Seattle, Orange County, Eugene, as well as a recently announced railway modernization project in Northern Ireland and other implementations across Europe and Asia. These global deployments highlight Actelis' growing recognition as a leading provider of secure, high-performance networking solutions for critical infrastructure applications worldwide.















About Actelis Networks, Inc.







Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber-copper, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis' innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit



www.actelis.com



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.















ARX | Capital Markets Advisors





North American Equities Desk





actelis@arxadvisory.com



