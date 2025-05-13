Stocks
ASNS

Actelis Networks Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Developments

May 13, 2025 — 04:42 pm EDT

Actelis Networks reports stable revenues, improved gross margins, reduced operating loss, and expanding global partnerships for Q1 2025.

Actelis Networks, Inc. announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, indicating stable revenues of $0.72 million, unchanged from the previous year, but with improved gross margins of 35%. CEO Tuvia Barlev highlighted the company's growth focus in key markets such as Federal, Military, Multi-Dwelling Units, and Intelligent Transportation, alongside new orders from regions including the Nordics, Hungary, the US, UK, and Japan. Operating losses decreased slightly to $1.81 million from $1.87 million in the previous year, aided by better expense management and improved sales in North America. Actelis also strengthened its balance sheet, reducing net loss per share significantly, indicating progress in both financial stability and operational efficiency. The company remains committed to enhancing its global presence and maximizing opportunities in emerging markets.

Potential Positives

  • Improved gross margin to 35%, up from 30% year-over-year, indicating enhanced operational efficiency and profitability in key markets.
  • Reduction in operating loss from $1.87 million to $1.81 million, demonstrating progress in managing expenses effectively.
  • Significant reduction in net loss per share to $(0.22), representing a 56% improvement compared to the previous year, highlighting a positive trend in financial performance.
  • Secured new orders from key international markets including the Nordic region, Hungary, the US, UK, and Japan, indicating expansion and validation of the company’s product offerings in the global marketplace.

Potential Negatives

  • Revenues were flat at $0.72 million compared to the same quarter in the previous year, indicating a lack of growth despite efforts to expand the pipeline.
  • The company experienced a significant 31% decline in revenues from the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, which may signify challenges in international markets.
  • Despite reducing operating losses, the company still posted a substantial net loss of $1.86 million, revealing ongoing financial struggles.

FAQ

What were Actelis Networks' Q1 2025 revenues?

Revenues for Q1 2025 were $721,000, a slight decrease from $726,000 in Q1 2024.

How did Actelis Networks' gross margin change in Q1 2025?

Gross margin improved to 35% in Q1 2025, up from 30% in Q1 2024.

What was Actelis' operating loss for the first quarter of 2025?

Operating loss for Q1 2025 was $1.81 million, compared to $1.87 million in Q1 2024.

Which markets is Actelis focusing on for growth?

Actelis is focusing on Federal, Military, Multi-Dwelling Units, and Intelligent Transportation for growth.

How has Actelis improved its financial position recently?

Actelis strengthened its capital position with shareholders' equity reaching $2.61 million and reduced interest expenses.

$ASNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $ASNS stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • UBS GROUP AG added 28,793 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,582
  • NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 17,433 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,360
  • VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 15,549 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,835
  • STATE STREET CORP added 14,279 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,133
  • SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC removed 11,426 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,310
  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 3,210 shares (+7642.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,301
  • GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,536 shares (+5.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,901

FREMONT, Calif., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) ("Actelis" or the "Company"), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.



"Our first quarter results are driven by both the continued execution of our focus on growing our pipeline for the remainder of the year, particularly in Federal, Military, our Multi-Dwelling Units business and in Intelligent Transportation, as well as on delivering improved margins and operational efficiency while working on the expansion of our presence in those key markets," said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. "We're particularly encouraged by our growing global footprint with this quarter seeing new orders from across the Nordic region, Hungary as well as others from the US, UK and Japan. These new orders validate the value proposition of our cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions and solidifies new business relationships we have established with major partners, integrators and distributors operating globally in NA, Europe, and Japan. Our ability to provide immediate fiber-grade connectivity over existing infrastructure, combined with our industry-leading security capabilities, continues to resonate strongly with customers seeking rapid, cost-effective solutions, enabling modernization and security for mission critical operations. We are properly focused on our growth areas and are geared towards an exciting year ahead."





First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:






  • Stable Revenues:

    Revenues were flat vs. the first three months ending March 31, 2024 at $0.72 million. Typically a lighter quarter seasonally, driven by the focus on growing the pipeline in advance of the remainder of the year.



  • Better Gross Margin:

    Gross margin improved to 35% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 30% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, reflecting higher gross margin across Federal and Military, higher US regional revenue weight, while maintaining operating cost discipline.



  • Operating expenses:

    2.06 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, 1.5% lower than $2.09 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, reflecting the consistent efforts to reduce expenses.



  • Reduced Operating Loss:

    Operating loss improved to $1.81 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $1.87 million in the year-ago period or a 3% improvement, driven by enhanced gross margins and continued expense control measures.



  • Strengthened Balance Sheet:

    The Company successfully improved its capital position during the quarter, bolstering shareholders' equity to $2.61 million, maintaining compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.



  • Improved Net Loss Per Share:

    Net loss per share decreased to $(0.22) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $(0.50) in the year-ago period, a 56% improvement.





Recent Business and Operational Highlights:






  • Continued focus

    on our three main business areas of Federal and Military, Multi-Dwelling Units (MDU) and Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS). Attention is particularly given to growing the pipeline in advance of the remainder of the year.



  • Global partners signed-up:

    Engaged with multi-billion Dollar partners - one global reseller and distributor, one multi-national pan European integrator and one Asian based multi-national large manufacturer and distributor to the transportation industry, generating opportunities for our ITS markets.



  • Progressed in resource strengthening:

    In our target verticals’ sales and marketing, as well as in executing our off-shore, outsource strategy for better and lower cost operations, impacting R&D and G&A.



  • Military wins

    : Received new orders to deliver advanced GigaLine 800 (GL800) networking solution to help multi-billion dollar federal contractor modernize and cyber-harden military bases’ operations for barracks, information centers, and other base-wide installations.



  • Nordic Municipal Expansion:

    Secured a new order to help modernize the communications infrastructure for a major city in the Nordic region, the second largest city in a prominent Nordic country with over 300,000 residents.



  • Hungarian Utility Project:

    Received a follow-on order from a Hungarian utility provider to support the continued modernization of its communications network, building upon the Company's previously announced engagement.



  • Japanese Market Growth:

    Received a new order to supply advanced networking technology to support critical infrastructure modernization in Japan through a leading Japanese distributor and developer of communications equipment.



  • Continued Military veteran consulting

    helps attract significant attention and build pipeline of opportunities in various DoD arms, particularly in the Air-Force



  • Pan-European sales presence expanding:

    MDU, ITS large pipeline opportunities progressing with agents deployed in various countries (Italy, Germany, France, UK, Finland, Italy and Poland)



  • Multi Dwelling Unit products

    completing successful trials and starting initial deployments with multiple carriers, ISP, and developers in multiple countries.



Yoav Efron, Deputy CEO and CFO of Actelis remarked: "We continue to strengthen our financial position through disciplined cost and expense management and strategic capital deployment. Our efforts to optimize operations are yielding results as seen in our improved margins and reduced expenses while effectively doing more in the market. We significantly decreased interest expenses as a result of becoming nearly debt free. We continue to focus on growing our recurring revenues and driving further margin expansion through our software and services as well as more profitable verticals’ focus.”





Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Financial Results:





Revenues

for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to $721,000, compared to $726,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The slight decrease was primarily due to a 31% decline in revenues from the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. This was partially offset by a 23% increase in revenues from North America and growth in market size within the Asia-Pacific region.




Cost of revenues

for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to $470,000 compared to $506,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to the change in regional mix of revenue with an increase in North America revenues, which are more profitable, and a decrease in Europe, Middle East and Africa revenues which are less profitable.




Gross profit

for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to $251,000 or 35% of revenue, compared to $220,000, or 30% of revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to improved regional revenue mix and efficient cost management.




Research and development expenses

for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to $681,000 compared to $647,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily driven by a rise in the utilization of professional services.




Sales and marketing expenses

for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to $666,000 compared to $627,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily by engaging consultants in the different regions.




General and administrative expenses

for the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounted to $716,000 compared to $817,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease was mainly due to cost reduction measures taken.




Operating loss

for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $1.81 million, compared to an operating loss of $1.87 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.




Financial expenses

and interest expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were $48,000 (including $34,000 interest expenses) compared to $115,000 (including $207,000 interest expenses) for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease is mainly due to repayment of loans, reducing interest expense and other bank-related charges.




Net loss

for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $1.86 million, compared to net loss of $1.99 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.




Adjusted EBITDA loss

, a non-GAAP measurement of operating performance (reconciled below to Net Loss), for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $1.69 million, compared to $1.79 million in the comparable year-ago period.




About Actelis Networks, Inc.



Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber-copper, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis’ innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its “Cyber Aware Networking” initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit

www.actelis.com

.




Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information




Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, and backlog of open orders are non-GAAP financial measures. In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, we provide non-GAAP operating results adjusted for certain items, including: financial expenses, which are interest, financial instrument fair value adjustments, exchange rate differences of assets and liabilities, stock based compensation expenses, depreciation and amortization expense, tax expense, and impact of development expenses ahead of product launch. We adjust for the items listed above and show non-GAAP financial measures in all periods presented, unless the impact is clearly immaterial to our financial statements.





Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements





This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at



http://www.sec.gov



.




Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Actelis is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.




ACTELIS NETWORKS, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(U. S. dollars in thousands except for share and per share amounts)




March 31,




2025







December 31,




2024




Assets







CURRENT ASSETS:






Cash and cash equivalents


1,122



1,967

Restricted cash equivalents


302



300

Trade receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $168 as of March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024.


1,234



1,616

Inventories


2,508



2,436

Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net of allowance for doubtful debts of $181 as of March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024.


681



584


TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS


5,847



6,903











NON-CURRENT ASSETS:








Property and equipment, net


35



38

Prepaid expenses and other


538



492

Restricted bank deposits


91



91

Severance pay fund


201



205

Operating lease right of use assets


310



410

Long-term deposits


85



86


TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS


1,260



1,322











TOTAL ASSETS







7,107










8,225




ACTELIS NETWORKS, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)


UNAUDITED


(U. S. dollars in thousands)




March 31,




2025







December 31,




2024




Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and shareholders’ equity







CURRENT LIABILITIES:








Credit line


444



774

Short-term loans


75



-

Trade payables


903



982

Deferred revenues


281



246

Employee and employee-related obligations


738



688

Accrued royalties


520



673

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities


298



415

Other current liabilities


481



805


TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES


3,740



4,583











NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:








Long-term loan


150



150

Deferred revenues


69



92

Accrued severance


226



229

Other long-term liabilities


116



186


TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES


561



657


TOTAL LIABILITIES


4,301



5,240











MEZZANINE EQUITY








Redeemable convertible preferred stock - $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024. None issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.


-



-










WARRANTS TO PLACEMENT AGENT


228



228











SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:








Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 30,000,000 shares authorized: 9,019,758 and 7,623,159  shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.


1



1

Non-voting common stock, $0.0001 par value: 2,803,774 shares authorized as of March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, None issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.


-



-

Additional paid-in capital


48,499



46,818

Accumulated deficit


(45,922
)


(44,062
)


TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY


2,578



2,757











TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY







7,107










8,225





The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements (Unaudited).



F-4




ACTELIS NETWORKS, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS


(UNAUDITED)


(U. S. dollars in thousands)




Three months ended




March 31,






2025



2024









REVENUES


721



726


COST OF REVENUES


470



506


GROSS PROFIT


251



220











OPERATING EXPENSES:








Research and development expenses


681



647

Sales and marketing expenses


666



627

General and administrative expenses


716



817


TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES


2,063



2,091











OPERATING LOSS


(1,812
)


(1,871
)

Interest expense


(34
)


(207
)

Other Financial income (expense), net


(14
)


92


NET COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD


(1,860
)


(1,986
)










Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders – basic and diluted

$
(0.22
)

$
(0.50
)

Weighted average number of common stocks used in computing net loss per share – basic and diluted


8,520,110



3,978,828



F-5




ACTELIS NETWORKS, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY


(UNAUDITED)


U.S. dollars in thousands (except number of shares)




Redeemable




Convertible




Preferred Stock







Warrants




To




Placement




Agent







Common Stock





Non-voting




Common Stock





Additional










Total




Three months ended




Amount







Amount







Number of shares







Amount







Number




of shares







Amount







paid-in




capital







Accumulated




deficit







shareholders’




equity




BALANCE AS OF JANUARY 1, 2024


-



159



3,007,745



1



-



-



39,916



(39,688
)


229

Share based compensation


-



-



-



-



-



-



89



-



89

Vesting of RSUs


-



-



2,499



*



-



-



(*
)


-



-

Net comprehensive loss for the period


-



-



-



-



-



-



-



(1,986
)


(1,986
)


BALANCE AS OF MARCH 31, 2024


-



159



3,010,244



1



-



-



40,005



(41,674
)


(1,668
)







































BALANCE AS OF JANUARY 1, 2025


-



228



7,623,159



1



-



-



46,818



(44,062
)


2,757

Share based compensation


-



-



-



-



-



-



79



-



79

Vesting of RSUs


-



-



1,665



*



-



-



(*)



-



-

Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs


-



-



1,394,934



*



-



-



1,580







1,580

Warrants to lender


-



-



-



-



-



-



22



-



22

Net comprehensive loss for the period


-



-



-



-



-



-



-



(1,860
)


(1,860
)


BALANCE AS OF March 31, 2025


-



228



9,019,758



1



-



-



48,499



(45,922
)


2,578











*
Represents an amount less than $1 thousand.



F-6




ACTELIS NETWORKS, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


(UNAUDITED)




Three months ended




March 31,








2025





2024






U.S. dollars in thousands




CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:






Net loss for the period


(1,860
)


(1,986
)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:








Depreciation


6



4

Inventories write-downs


5



-

Financial expenses (income)


15



(131
)

Share-based compensation


79



89

Financial income from short and long term bank deposit


-



(1
)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








Trade receivables


382



131

Net change in operating lease assets and liabilities


(22
)


6

Inventories


(76
)


(83
)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


(94
)


91

Trade payables


(128
)


490

Deferred revenues


11



(87
)

Advances from reseller


-



1,143

Other current liabilities


(488
)


131

Other long-term liabilities


(4
)


-

Net cash used in operating activities


(2,174
)


(203
)


CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:








Short term deposits


1



-

Purchase of property and equipment


-



(1
)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities


1



(1
)


CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:








Proceeds from issuance common stock


1,750



-

Offering cost from issuance of common stock


(170
)


-

Credit lines with bank, net


(324
)


574

Proceeds from short term loans


75



-

Early repayment of long term loan


-



(545
)

Repayment of long-term loan


-



(193
)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


1,331



(164
)


EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS


(1
)


(2
)


DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS


(843
)


(370
)


BALANCE OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD


2,267



5,515


BALANCE OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE PERIOD


1,424



5,145



F-7




ACTELIS NETWORKS, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued)


(UNAUDITED)




March 31








2025







2024








U.S. dollars in thousands











RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH:






Cash and cash equivalents


1,122



1,211

Restricted cash equivalents, current


302



1,392

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

,

non-current


-



2,542

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


1,424



5,145

































































































Three months ended




March 31,








2025







2024








U.S. dollars in thousands




SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:






Cash paid for interest


167



273











SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION ON INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES NOT INVOLVING CASH FLOWS:








Warrant to lender


22



-

Other non-current assets


50



-



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements (Unaudited).



F-8





Non-GAAP Financial Measures




















































































































































(U.S. dollars in thousands)




Three months




Ended




March 31,




2025







Three months




Ended




March 31,




2024



Revenues

$
721


$
726

GAAP net loss


(1,860
)


(1,986
)

Interest Expense

$
34


$
207

Other financial (income) expenses, net


14



(92
)

Tax Expense


32



17

Fixed asset depreciation expense


6



4

Stock based compensation


79



89

Research and development, capitalization


-



-

Other one time costs and expenses


-



(26
)

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA


(1,695
)

$
(1,787
)


GAAP net loss margin


(257.97
)%


(273.55
)%


Adjusted EBITDA margin


(235.09
)%


(246.14
)%





