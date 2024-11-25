Actelis Networks receives two expansion orders from Washington DC DOT

Actelis Networks (ASNS) has received new orders for the Washington DC Department of Transportation. These orders follow the approximately $2.3M order announced in May 2024 which played a crucial role in modernizing and standardizing DDOT’s network connectivity infrastructure along its roadways and intersections. Actelis is collaborating with M.C. Dean, a key integrator for DDOT.
