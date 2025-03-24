Actelis Networks, Inc. Reports Strong Financial Growth and Strategic Advances for Full Year 2024

Actelis Networks reports significant revenue growth and improved margins for 2024, indicating progress toward profitability and strategic market expansion.

Quiver AI Summary

Actelis Networks, Inc. has reported its full-year financial results for 2024, highlighting significant growth in revenue and improvements in key financial metrics. Total revenue increased by 38% to $7.8 million, driven by strong sales in government, military, smart city, and transportation sectors. The company's gross margin also improved significantly from 34% to 55%, reflecting a focus on higher-margin segments. Actelis successfully executed a cost reduction plan, leading to a 13% decline in operating expenses and a substantial decrease in net loss to $4.4 million from $6.3 million in 2023. The firm has reduced its debt burden to nearly zero, enhancing financial flexibility, and is well-positioned for growth with a focus on strategic partnerships and expansions in the Federal, MDU, and smart city markets. The CEO expressed optimism about the company's responsibilities in cybersecurity and network deployment, emphasizing the positive market response and potential for continued success in 2025 and beyond.

Potential Positives

Significant revenue growth of 38%, reaching $7.8 million, indicative of strong market demand and effective sales strategy.

Improved gross margin of 55%, up from 34% in the previous year, highlighting enhanced operational efficiency and a shift toward higher-margin segments.

Successful execution of a cost reduction plan leading to a 13% decline in operating expenses, demonstrating effective financial management.

Nearly debt-free status, greatly enhancing financial flexibility and reducing interest expenses, positioning the company well for future growth initiatives.

Potential Negatives

Despite significant revenue growth and margin improvement, the company's total revenue of $7.8 million for 2024 may still be considered low for a market leader, potentially raising concerns about scalability and market reach.

The substantial reliance on North American revenues, which increased by 134%, coupled with a significant decrease of 42% and 61% in revenues from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, suggests vulnerability to regional market fluctuations and dependency on a singular geographic area for growth.

The company still reported a net loss of $4.4 million, indicating ongoing challenges in achieving profitability despite improvements in financial metrics.

FAQ

What are the key financial results for Actelis in 2024?

Actelis reported $7.8 million in revenue for 2024, a 38% increase from 2023, alongside improved margins and reduced losses.

How much did Actelis reduce operating expenses in 2024?

Actelis reduced operating expenses by 13% in 2024, following a 6% reduction in 2023, demonstrating effective cost management.

What was the improvement in Actelis' gross margin for 2024?

Actelis' gross margin improved significantly to 55% in 2024, up from 34% in 2023, reflecting strategic focus on high-margin sectors.

How did Actelis perform in federal and military contracts?

Actelis achieved a remarkable 150% year-over-year growth in new orders from federal and military sectors during 2024.

What is Actelis' outlook for growth in 2025?

Actelis is entering 2025 with a strong pipeline, focusing on strategic partnerships to accelerate market penetration and growth initiatives.

$ASNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $ASNS stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



FREMONT, Calif., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Actelis Networks, Inc.





(NASDAQ: ASNS)



(“Actelis” or the “Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced its financial results for the full year 2024, reporting significant improvements across key financial metrics. The company showed strong performance, with revenue growth, improved margins, and continued progress in its strategic market positioning.









Key









Financial









Highlights













Major Increase in





Revenue





:



Total revenue reached $7.8 million for the full year 2024, representing a major increase of 38% from $5.6 million in 2023. This growth was driven by strong performance across multiple strategic sectors, including government and military contracts, smart city, smart transportation and critical infrastructure, as well as substantial software and service sales. The company's 2024 expansion into the three major markets of Federal/Military, IoT/ Smart City and Smart Transportation, as well as the Multi-Dwelling Unit (“MDU”) market, combined with introduction of new, competitive solutions in networking and cyber-security has created a diversified revenue base and many success stories globally, that serve as the Company’s springboard for growth in 2025.



Total revenue reached $7.8 million for the full year 2024, representing a major increase of 38% from $5.6 million in 2023. This growth was driven by strong performance across multiple strategic sectors, including government and military contracts, smart city, smart transportation and critical infrastructure, as well as substantial software and service sales. The company's 2024 expansion into the three major markets of Federal/Military, IoT/ Smart City and Smart Transportation, as well as the Multi-Dwelling Unit (“MDU”) market, combined with introduction of new, competitive solutions in networking and cyber-security has created a diversified revenue base and many success stories globally, that serve as the Company’s springboard for growth in 2025.





Gross Margin





Improvement





:



Gross margin improved significantly to 55% for the full year 2024, compared to 34% in 2023, representing a 125% year-over-year improvement. This significant expansion reflects Actelis' strategic focus on higher-margin segments including software solutions, military-grade secure networking, and smart city applications where the company's differentiated technology commands premium positioning. The margin improvement demonstrates Actelis' competitive advantages in these high value sectors and validates its market approach.



Gross margin improved significantly to 55% for the full year 2024, compared to 34% in 2023, representing a 125% year-over-year improvement. This significant expansion reflects Actelis' strategic focus on higher-margin segments including software solutions, military-grade secure networking, and smart city applications where the company's differentiated technology commands premium positioning. The margin improvement demonstrates Actelis' competitive advantages in these high value sectors and validates its market approach.





Successful Execution of Cost Reduction Plan:



Operating expenses declined by 13% year-over-year, building on the 6% reduction achieved in 2023 compared to 2022. This disciplined cost management stems from the comprehensive expense reduction initiative launched in early 2023, which has successfully optimized payroll expenses, reduced public company costs, decreased real estate footprint, and strategically aligned resources with high-priority sales and marketing initiatives. These improvements were achieved while maintaining the company's innovation and customer support capabilities.



Operating expenses declined by 13% year-over-year, building on the 6% reduction achieved in 2023 compared to 2022. This disciplined cost management stems from the comprehensive expense reduction initiative launched in early 2023, which has successfully optimized payroll expenses, reduced public company costs, decreased real estate footprint, and strategically aligned resources with high-priority sales and marketing initiatives. These improvements were achieved while maintaining the company's innovation and customer support capabilities.





Substantial improvement in





N





et





and EBITDA





L





oss





;





L





oss per share shrinks





significantly





:



Net loss decreased significantly to $4.4 million from $6.3 million in the prior year, and EBITDA loss improved from $6.1 million to $3.5 million. These improvements reflect the combined impact of revenue growth, margin improvement, and disciplined expense management. The company's loss per share contracted by 67% to $0.85, demonstrating meaningful progress towards profitability while continuing to invest in strategic growth initiatives.



Net loss decreased significantly to $4.4 million from $6.3 million in the prior year, and EBITDA loss improved from $6.1 million to $3.5 million. These improvements reflect the combined impact of revenue growth, margin improvement, and disciplined expense management. The company's loss per share contracted by 67% to $0.85, demonstrating meaningful progress towards profitability while continuing to invest in strategic growth initiatives.





Nearly debt free:



Actelis has repaid nearly all outstanding debt, with only a $0.77 million bank credit line remaining. This deleveraging significantly improves the company's financial flexibility and reduces interest expenses. The company is evaluating limited new debt facilities with the goal of minimizing shareholder dilution while funding growth initiatives.











“I'm thrilled with the results we achieved, and proud of our excellent team,” said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. “These strong financial results demonstrate our ability to optimize our resources while delivering meaningful growth. We’ve more than doubled our new customer orders compared to 2023 as we've become increasingly aligned around our strategic vision, with a clear understanding of our market positioning, and we earned many customer success stories across the Federal/Military market, IoT/City/Traffic/Utility markets, as well as the MDU market. For all these markets, we are presenting a unique, much-needed offering: modernize and secure your network with the media you have in place (Fiber, Copper or Coax), and secure, with same day implementation at fiber-like quality with no need to invest and wait for new infrastructure. The market response has been encouraging, with more implementations with the Federal Government and US defense agencies, growing interest in our GigaLine 900 MDU solution for immediate connectivity of end users in buildings, and in our SaaS, AI-based MetaShield cyber management system that provides critical security for IoT networks, that comes with our Hybrid-Fiber networking solutions. While we've made significant progress in 2024, the markets are vast, and we remain focused on execution with abundant growth opportunities ahead of us.”





“Our Cyber-Aware-Networking vision continues to resonate strongly with customers in IoT environments, who seek immediate network deployment and performance, as well security for their Edge devices. We meet these requirements through our MetaShield SaaS, that integrates with the network." Barlev continued. "We're also seeing promising traction in U.S. military base modernization initiatives, where our DoD-cyber-certified solutions provide the security, instant deployment driving rapid project completion and performance. We are entering 2025 with a strong pipeline ahead and are intensifying our focus on strategic partnerships that can accelerate our market penetration and scale growth. These relationships with system integrators, value-added resellers, and technology partners will be crucial as we look to capitalize on our unique technological advantages in 2025 and beyond.”









Recent Business









and Operational









Highlights













Accelerating Federal and Military Growth:



The company achieved an impressive 150% year-over-year growth in new orders from Federal and Military sectors in 2024, driven by significant demand for secure network modernization across U.S. military bases. With billions in planned infrastructure modernizationacross defense installations, Actelis is well-positioned to capture additional market share.



The company achieved an impressive 150% year-over-year growth in new orders from Federal and Military sectors in 2024, driven by significant demand for secure network modernization across U.S. military bases. With billions in planned infrastructure modernizationacross defense installations, Actelis is well-positioned to capture additional market share.





MDU Market Expansion:



Actelis' GigaLine 900 solution for Multi-Dwelling Units has generated significant market interest, with dozens of trials and initial installations currently underway in NA and globally. The solution's unique value proposition - offering simple, rapid deployment of gigabit connectivity over coax or copper without new wiring at a fraction of the power - provides a compelling competitive advantage in this growing segment, where so much of the fiber and fixed-wireless connections to buildings face major challenges when connecting to apartments and end users in millions of MDUs in the US and globally.



Actelis' GigaLine 900 solution for Multi-Dwelling Units has generated significant market interest, with dozens of trials and initial installations currently underway in NA and globally. The solution's unique value proposition - offering simple, rapid deployment of gigabit connectivity over coax or copper without new wiring at a fraction of the power - provides a compelling competitive advantage in this growing segment, where so much of the fiber and fixed-wireless connections to buildings face major challenges when connecting to apartments and end users in millions of MDUs in the US and globally.





Cyber-Aware Networking:



The company's MetaShield solution continues its market introduction, bringing Actelis' vision for integrated network security to life. While adoption is building gradually, customer feedback validates the unique value proposition - particularly the solution's integration directly within the network infrastructure rather than as a separate security overlay. The combination of AI-driven threat detection with Actelis' networking technology to protect IoT edge devices, and address security anomalies by the network itself, creates a differentiated offering addressing a critical gap in the growing cybersecurity market, particularly in Cyber-Physical Systems (“CPS”).



The company's MetaShield solution continues its market introduction, bringing Actelis' vision for integrated network security to life. While adoption is building gradually, customer feedback validates the unique value proposition - particularly the solution's integration directly within the network infrastructure rather than as a separate security overlay. The combination of AI-driven threat detection with Actelis' networking technology to protect IoT edge devices, and address security anomalies by the network itself, creates a differentiated offering addressing a critical gap in the growing cybersecurity market, particularly in Cyber-Physical Systems (“CPS”).





Expanding Recurring Revenue Streams:



For 2025, Actelis has prioritized growth in recurring revenue through MetaShield subscriptions and its network management software offerings. The company notes that together withits hardware business that demonstrates high customer retention and strong margin, introduction of a high value SaaS offering will help create a more predictable revenue pattern and increase margin further.



For 2025, Actelis has prioritized growth in recurring revenue through MetaShield subscriptions and its network management software offerings. The company notes that together withits hardware business that demonstrates high customer retention and strong margin, introduction of a high value SaaS offering will help create a more predictable revenue pattern and increase margin further.





Smart City Leadership:



Actelis remains a recognized leader in smart city and intelligent transportation infrastructure, with significant deployments in major cities worldwide. The company is strategically positioned for the upcoming Highways England NRTS3 and other major highways projects, which represent substantial opportunities. Existing smart city customers continue to demonstrate strong loyalty, with repeat orders validating the company's unique advantages in this sector.



Actelis remains a recognized leader in smart city and intelligent transportation infrastructure, with significant deployments in major cities worldwide. The company is strategically positioned for the upcoming Highways England NRTS3 and other major highways projects, which represent substantial opportunities. Existing smart city customers continue to demonstrate strong loyalty, with repeat orders validating the company's unique advantages in this sector.





Enhanced Market Presence:



Actelis is significantly expanding its industry presence in 2025, with planned participation at major industry events including Angacom, Fiberdays, multiple WISP events focused on MDU opportunities, Connected Britain/Germany, and numerous other sector-specific exhibitions. This increased visibility supports a broader branding initiative designed to raise awareness of Actelis' comprehensive capabilities across its target markets.



Actelis is significantly expanding its industry presence in 2025, with planned participation at major industry events including Angacom, Fiberdays, multiple WISP events focused on MDU opportunities, Connected Britain/Germany, and numerous other sector-specific exhibitions. This increased visibility supports a broader branding initiative designed to raise awareness of Actelis' comprehensive capabilities across its target markets.





New Board Members:



Actelis recently hired two industry and business veterans – Julie Kunstler and Dr. Niel Ransom. Julie and Niel bring vast business and technology experience in both public and private companies in the fields of networking, edge computing, broadband technology, fiber communications and more, which are invaluable to the Company.



Actelis recently hired two industry and business veterans – Julie Kunstler and Dr. Niel Ransom. Julie and Niel bring vast business and technology experience in both public and private companies in the fields of networking, edge computing, broadband technology, fiber communications and more, which are invaluable to the Company.





Strategic Growth Initiatives:



The company has implemented a comprehensive growth strategy for 2025, with particular emphasis on expanding its software and services revenue share across all three main markets of Federal, IoT/City/Transportation and MDU. Actelis has engaged specialized consultants to refine its go-to-market strategy and tactics, enhancing its ability to capitalize on its technological advantages across key vertical markets.



The company has implemented a comprehensive growth strategy for 2025, with particular emphasis on expanding its software and services revenue share across all three main markets of Federal, IoT/City/Transportation and MDU. Actelis has engaged specialized consultants to refine its go-to-market strategy and tactics, enhancing its ability to capitalize on its technological advantages across key vertical markets.





Capital Structure Optimization:



Having historically maintained $3-6 million in debt financing, Actelis is evaluating selective new debt facilities to support growth while minimizing equity dilution.















Fiscal









F









ull Year









202









4









Financial









Highlights











Revenues



: Our revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024 amounted to $7.8 million, compared to $5.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to increase of sales in North America region, it is primarily attributable to an increase of 134% of revenues generated from North America and a decrease of 42% and 61% of revenues generated from Europe, the Middle East and Africa respectively compared to last year.







Cost of Revenues



: Our cost of revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024, amounted to $3.5 million compared to $3.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease from the corresponding period was primarily attributable to the change in regional mix of revenue, with an increase in North America revenues, which are more profitable, and a decrease in Europe, Middle East and Africa revenues, which are less profitable as well as indirect costs not increasing significantly with revenues growing.







Research and Development Expenses



: Our research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024, amounted to $2.4 million compared to $2.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease is primarily attributable to cost reduction measures taken.







Sales and Marketing Expenses



: Our sales and marketing expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024, amounted to $2.6 million compared to $3.0 for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was mainly due to cost reduction measures taken.







General and Administrative Expenses



: Our general and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024, amounted to $3.2 million compared to $3.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was mainly due to cost reduction measures taken.







Other Income



: Our Other Income for the year ended December 31, 2024, amounted to $0.16 million compared to none for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase is driven by a government grant from the State of Israel associated with the Iron Swords war received during the second quarter of 2024.







Operating Loss



: Our operating loss for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $3.8 million, compared to an operating loss of $7.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the increase in revenues, improved gross margin due to regional revenue mix, and cost reduction measures taken, reducing operating expenses.







Financial





(





Expenses





)





income, Net



: Our financial expenses, net for the year ended December 31, 2024, amounted to $0.62 million of interest expenses, compared to income of $1.1 million (including $0.8 million interest expenses) for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase is mainly due to financial income in the prior year from bank deposits, increase due to warrant valuation and exchange rate differences not repeated in the current period.







Net Loss



: Our net loss for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $4.4 million, compared to a net loss of $6.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. This decrease was primarily due to the increase in revenues, improved gross margin due to regional revenue mix, and cost reduction measures taken, reducing operating expenses, partially offset by financial income in the prior year not repeating itself.







Adjusted EBITDA loss



: Non-GAAP EBITDA loss was $3.5 million on December 31,2024 compared to a non-GAAP EBITDA loss of $6 million in the year ago period, driven by increased revenue, better gross margin and reduced operating expenses.







About Actelis Networks, Inc.







Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber-copper, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis’ innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its “Cyber Aware Networking” initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit



www.actelis.com



.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information









Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, and backlog of open orders are





n





on-GAAP financial measures. In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, we provide





n





on-GAAP operating results adjusted for certain items,





including:





financial expenses, which are interest, financial instrument fair value adjustments, exchange rate differences of assets and liabilities, stock based compensation expenses, depreciation and amortization expense, tax expense, and impact of development expenses ahead of product launch. We adjust for the items listed above and show





n





on-GAAP financial measures in all periods presented, unless the impact is clearly immaterial to our financial statements.











Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements











This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at







http://www.sec.gov







.









Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to





reflect





actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be





drawn





that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Actelis is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.









-Financial Tables to Follow-

























ACTELIS NETWORKS, INC.







CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(U. S. dollars in thousands except for share and per share amounts)































































December 31

































Note

















2024

























2023





















Assets













































CURRENT ASSETS:











































Cash and cash equivalents

















1,967













620













Restricted cash equivalents

















300













1,565













Short-term deposits

















-













197













Trade receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $168 as of December 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023.

















1,616













664













Inventories









3









2,436













2,526













Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net of allowance for doubtful debts of $181 and $144 as of December 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively









4









584













340















TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



















6,903













5,912























































NON-CURRENT ASSETS:











































Property and equipment, net









5









38













61













Prepaid expenses

















492













592













Restricted cash and cash equivalents

















-













3,330













Restricted bank deposits

















91













94













Severance pay fund

















205













238













Operating lease right of use assets









6









410













918













Long-term deposits

















86













78















TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS



















1,322













5,311























































TOTAL ASSETS

























8,225

























11,223



















F-3























ACTELIS NETWORKS, INC.







CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)





(U. S. dollars in thousands except for share and per share amounts)































































December 31

































Note

















2024

















2023





















Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and shareholders’ equity









































CURRENT LIABILITIES:







































Credit lines









8









774













-













Current maturities of long-term loans









8









-













1,335













Trade payables

















982













1,769













Deferred revenues

















246













389













Employee and employee-related obligations

















688













737













Accrued royalties









9









673













1,062













Current maturities of operating lease liabilities









6









415













498













Other current liabilities









7









805













1,122















TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



















4,583













6,912























































NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:











































Long-term loans, net of current maturities









8









150













3,154













Deferred revenues

















92













71













Operating lease liabilities, net of current maturities

















6













405













Accrued severance

















229













270













Other long-term liabilities

















180













23















TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES



















657













3,923















TOTAL LIABILITIES



















5,240













10,835























































COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES











9











































































MEZZANINE EQUITY











































Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000authorized as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. None issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

















-













-













Warrants to Placement Agent









11d









228













159















SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY :











11

































Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 30,000,000 shares authorized; 7,623,159 and 3,007,745 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.

















1













1













Non-voting common stock, $0.0001 par value: 2,803,774 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023.

















-













-













Additional paid-in capital

















46,818













39,916













Accumulated deficit

















(44,062





)









(39,688





)











TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY



















2,757













229















TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

























8,225

























11,223





















The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.







F-4























ACTELIS NETWORKS, INC.







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS





(U. S. dollars in thousands except for share and per share amounts)































































Year ended December 31

































Note

















2024

























2023





























































REVENUES











14













7,760

















5,606















COST OF REVENUES























3,490

















3,706















GROSS PROFIT























4,270

















1,900































































OPERATING EXPENSES:



















































Research and development expenses





















2,383

















2,702













Sales and marketing expenses





















2,639

















3,030













General and administrative expenses





















3,169

















3,531













Other Income





















(163)

















-















TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES























8,028

















9,263































































OPERATING LOSS























(3,758)

















(7,363





)

























































Interest expenses





















(618)

















(766





)









Other financial income (expenses), net









15













2

















1,843















NET COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE YEAR























(4,374





)













(6,286





)

























































Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders – basic and diluted









13









$





(0.85





)









$





(2.61





)









Weighted average number of common stocks used in computing net loss per share – basic and diluted





















5,146,048

















2,412,717















The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

























ACTELIS NETWORKS, INC.







CONOSLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





U.S. DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS



















































Year ended December 31





































































2024





























2023





















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







































Net loss for the year









(4,374





)













(6,286





)













Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:









































Depreciation









26

















27

















Changes in fair value related to warrants to lenders and investors









(8





)













(1,658





)













Warrant issuance costs









--

















223

















Inventory write-downs









101

















239

















Exchange rate differences









(265





)













(460





)













Share-based compensation









337

















377

















Interest expenses









176

















295

















Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









































Trade receivables









(952





)













2,370

















Net change in operating lease assets and liabilities









26

















19

















Inventories









(11





)













(1,585





)













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









(143





)













357

















Other long-term assets









--

















(100





)













Trade payables









(787





)













(25





)













Deferred revenues









(122





)













(188





)













Other current liabilities









(515





)













(172





)













Other long-term liabilities









(38





)













(10





)













Net cash used in operating activities









(6,549





)













(6,577





)























































CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











































Short term deposit, net









198

















1,418

















Long- term deposit









-

















(56





)













Proceeds from restricted long term bank deposits









-

















4,827

















Deposit of restricted long-term bank deposits









-

















(2,810)228

















Restricted short term bank deposit









-

















451

















Purchase of property and equipment









(1





)













(9





)













Net cash provided by investing activities









197

















3,821



























































CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











































Proceeds from exercise of options









32

















-

















Proceeds from credit line with bank, net









774

















-

















Proceeds from issuance of common stocks









2,063

















-

















Offering cost from issuance of common stocks









(125





)













-

















Proceeds from warrant inducement agreement









5,248

































Proceeds from issuance of common stocks, pre-funded warrants and warrants









*

















5,000

















Underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering costs









(668





)













(420





)













Repurchase of common stock









-

















(50





)













Early repayment of long-term loan









(4,038





)













-

















Repayment of long-term loan









(193





)













(769





)













Net cash provided by financing activities









3,093

















3,761



























































Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash











11

















231



















INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH











(3,248





)













1,236



















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF YEAR











5,515

















4,279



















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF YEAR











2,267

















5,515



















RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH:











































Cash and cash equivalents









1,967

















620

















Restricted cash equivalents, current









300

















1,565

















Restricted cash and cash equivalents, non-current









-

















3,330

















Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









2,267

















5,515

























































* Represents an amount less than $1 thousand.









































F-7



















ACTELIS NETWORKS, INC.







CONOSLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued)





U.S. DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS











































Year ended December 31

































2024

















2023





















SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:































Cash paid for interest













624













431



















































SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION ON INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES NOT INVOLVING CASH FLOWS:







































Right of use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities













-













702













Issuance costs of common stock, pre-funded warrants and warrants













-













159













Reclassification of warrants from liability to equity upon amendment to private placement agreement (see Note 12(d))













-













314













Issuance costs of the Warrant inducement agreement













2,651













-













Warrant to lender













84



























The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.







F-8









Non-GAAP Financial Measures

















(U.S. dollars in thousands)



















Year Ended





December 31,





2024





















Year Ended





December 31,





2023



















Revenues









$





7,760













$





5,606













GAAP net loss













(4,374





)













(6,286





)









Interest Expense













618

















766













Other financial expenses (income), net













(2





)













(1,843)













Tax Expense













103

















78













Fixed asset depreciation expense













26

















27













Stock based compensation













337

















377













Research and development, capitalization













-

















444













Other one-time costs and expenses













(189





)













371













Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA













(3,481





)













(6,066





)











GAAP net loss margin















(56.37





)%













(112.14





)%











Adjusted EBITDA margin















(44.86





)%













(108.20





)%







