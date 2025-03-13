Actelis Networks, Inc. to Release Annual 2024 Financial Results on March 24, 2025

Actelis Networks will announce its 2024 financial results on March 24, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Actelis Networks, Inc., a leading provider of cyber-hardened networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, announced it will release its financial results for 2024 on March 24, 2025. The company will hold a conference call that same day at 5 p.m. Eastern time to discuss these results and answer questions from participants. CEO Tuvia Barlev and CFO Yoav Efron will lead the call, and those interested may submit questions in advance. Actelis is known for its innovative hybrid fiber-copper networking solutions, which offer high performance and cost efficiency, along with AI-driven cyber protection through its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative.

Actelis Networks will publish its annual 2024 financial results on a specific date, March 24, 2025, which presents an opportunity for the company to communicate its performance and future outlook to investors.

The conference call following the financial results announcement allows for direct engagement with stakeholders, enabling them to ask questions and receive insights from the company's leadership, including the CEO and CFO.

The mention of Actelis' role as a market leader in hybrid fiber-copper networking solutions highlights its competitive position and expertise in a growing sector, emphasizing its relevance in various industries such as government, military, and telecom.

The press release emphasizes forward-looking statements, cautioning that actual results may differ materially from those projected, which can indicate uncertainty about future performance.

There is no information about the company's financial health prior to the upcoming announcement, which may lead to speculation and concern among investors regarding its performance.

The absence of detailed context or results leading up to the financial announcement may cause apprehension among stakeholders about the company's current stability and future outlook.

When will Actelis publish its 2024 financial results?

Actelis will publish its annual 2024 financial results on Monday, March 24, 2025.

What time is the Actelis conference call?

The conference call will take place at 5 p.m. Eastern time on March 24, 2025.

Who will host the Actelis conference call?

Actelis’ CEO Tuvia Barlev and Deputy CEO and CFO Yoav Efron will host the call.

How can participants submit questions for the call?

Interested parties may submit questions before or during the call on March 24, 2025.

Where can I find the transcript of the conference call?

A transcript will be available within 24-48 hours after the call on Actelis' investor relations website.

$ASNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $ASNS stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FREMONT, Calif., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced that it will publish its annual 2024 financial results on Monday, March 24, 2025.





The Company will hold a conference call on the same day, Monday, March 24, 2025, at 5 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its business and financial results and will answer questions. Parties who are interested may submit questions before or at the time of the call.





Actelis’ CEO Tuvia Barlev and Deputy CEO and CFO Yoav Efron will host the call.







Date:



Monday, March 24, 2025







Time:



5 p.m. Eastern time







Link to Webcast:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/39vu9kun







U.S. & Canada dial-in



(toll-free)



:



+1(800) 715-9871







International dial-in



(toll)



:



+1(646) 307-1963







Conference ID:



3851491





A transcript of the call will be available within 24-48 hours after the call at the following link:





https://ir.actelis.com











About Actelis Networks, Inc.







Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber-copper, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis’ innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its “Cyber Aware Networking” initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience.





For more information, please visit





www.actelis.com





.







Forward-looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







Contact







ARX | Capital Markets Advisors





North American Equities Desk





actelis@arxadvisory.com



