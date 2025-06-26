Actelis Networks, Inc. Announces Strategic AI Implementation to Enhance Revenue Growth and Operational Efficiency

Actelis Networks plans to enhance operational efficiency and revenue growth through expanded AI integration across key markets.

Actelis Networks, Inc., a leader in cyber-hardened networking solutions, announced on June 26, 2025, its initiative to enhance artificial intelligence (AI) integration across its operations to drive revenue growth in key markets: Federal/Military, Smart City/Intelligent Transportation, and Multi-Dwelling Units. The company has already incorporated AI tools into its software development, testing, and marketing and plans to extend these capabilities to lead generation and sales processes. CEO Tuvia Barlev emphasized the importance of AI in improving operational efficiency and achieving faster time-to-market, while Deputy CEO Yoav Efron highlighted the critical role of AI in maintaining competitiveness and shareholder value. Actelis also promotes its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative, which provides AI-based cyber monitoring for enhanced network security.

Potential Positives

Actelis Networks plans to accelerate the implementation of artificial intelligence to enhance revenue growth across its core markets, which indicates a forward-looking growth strategy.

The integration of AI tools into software development, testing, and marketing operations positions the company for improved operational efficiency and cost reduction.

The company's focus on AI for portfolio development and enhancement of time to market demonstrates its commitment to innovation and competitiveness in the networking industry.

Actelis' "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative that provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection enhances the security and resilience of its networking solutions, addressing a critical market need.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements and expresses significant uncertainty regarding the company's ability to achieve its projected goals, which may concern investors.

The emphasis on AI implementation as a key driver for revenue growth may indicate a reliance on new technology, which carries inherent risks and challenges that could impact operational performance.

There is no detailed information about how the company plans to execute its AI strategy, which may lead to skepticism about the feasibility and timeline of these initiatives.

FAQ

What is Actelis Networks planning for AI implementation?

Actelis Networks plans to accelerate AI implementation to drive revenue growth across its core markets and improve operational efficiency.

Which markets is Actelis focusing on for AI integration?

Actelis is focusing on Federal/Military, Smart City/Intelligent Transportation, and Multi-Dwelling Units for AI integration.

How has Actelis integrated AI into its operations?

Actelis has integrated AI tools into software development, testing, marketing content creation, and administrative applications.

What are the expected benefits of AI adoption for Actelis?

AI adoption is expected to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and improve time to market for products and services.

How does Actelis view the importance of AI to its competitiveness?

Actelis views wide AI adoption as crucial for maintaining competitiveness and increasing shareholder value.

FREMONT, Calif, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) ("Actelis" or the "Company"), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced its plans to accelerate artificial intelligence (“AI”) implementation geared towards revenue growth across its three core markets, Federal/Military, Smart City/Intelligent Transportation, and Multi-Dwelling Units, and execution of its operational goals, including efficiency that would enable further cost reduction.





The Company has integrated AI tools into software development, testing, marketing content creation, and administrative applications, and is planning to expand its AI-powered capabilities other areas such as lead generation and sales processes, amongst others.





"We have successfully integrated AI tools into our software development, testing, and marketing operations," said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. "We are now implementing these tools in more areas as part of our operational efficiency efforts."





The Company's AI strategy focuses on two primary areas: portfolio development and administrative operation, as well as time to market enhancement. The company will explore several strategies and tools in those areas that will help achieve these goals, in the next few months.





"It is clear that maintaining our competitiveness is tied to wide AI adoption both in operations, market reach and our roadmap. Our shareholder value is dependent on it," added Yoav Efron, Deputy CEO and CFO of Actelis.











About Actelis Networks, Inc.







Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber-copper, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis' innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.







Forward-looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







