Actelis Networks, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 13, 2025

Actelis Networks will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 13, 2025, after market close.

Actelis Networks, Inc. announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results and operational highlights on May 13, 2025, after the U.S. markets close. Actelis is known for its hybrid fiber-copper networking solutions that are designed for rapid deployment in various Internet of Things (IoT) applications, serving sectors such as government, utilities, and telecommunications. The company emphasizes its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative, which provides AI-based cybersecurity measures for network devices. The press release also includes cautionary notes regarding forward-looking statements, highlighting the potential risks and uncertainties that could affect actual results and stock prices.

Actelis Networks, Inc. will report its first quarter 2025 financial results and operational highlights, indicating transparency and engagement with stakeholders.



The company promotes itself as a market leader in cyber-hardened networking solutions, which may boost investor confidence in its competitive position within the rapidly evolving IoT and broadband sectors.



Actelis' "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative reflects its commitment to enhancing network security, a crucial aspect for clients in sensitive sectors such as military and government.

Forward-looking statements include significant risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing materially from expectations, which may undermine investor confidence.

The company does not commit to updating investors on forward-looking statements, potentially leaving stakeholders without timely information about performance changes.

There is a lack of specific financial metrics or operational highlights in the announcement itself, which may lead to skepticism about the company's current performance or outlook.

What are Actelis Networks' upcoming financial results dates?

Actelis Networks will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 13, 2025.

What type of networking solutions does Actelis offer?

Actelis offers cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications.

What is the "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative?

This initiative provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices to enhance network security.

Where can I find more information about Actelis Networks?

You can visit Actelis' official website at www.actelis.com for more information.

What is included in Actelis' financial projections?

Actelis' financial projections may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

Full Release



FREMONT, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) ("Actelis" or the "Company"), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2025 financial results and operational highlights after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.







About Actelis Networks, Inc.







Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber-copper, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis’ innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its “Cyber Aware Networking” initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit



www.actelis.com



.







Forward-looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







Contact:







ARX | Capital Markets Advisors





North American Equities Desk





actelis@arxadvisory.com



