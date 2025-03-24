News & Insights

ASNS

ACTELIS NETWORKS Earnings Results: $ASNS Reports Quarterly Earnings

March 24, 2025 — 08:55 am EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

ACTELIS NETWORKS ($ASNS) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported earnings of -$0.26 per share, missing estimates of -$0.02 by $0.24. The company also reported revenue of $1,060,000, missing estimates of $3,060,000 by $-2,000,000.

ACTELIS NETWORKS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of ACTELIS NETWORKS stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 35,556 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $51,556
  • UBS GROUP AG added 28,793 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,582
  • NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 17,433 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,360
  • VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 15,549 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,835
  • STATE STREET CORP added 14,279 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,133
  • SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC removed 11,426 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,310
  • GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 8,544 shares (+21.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,448

