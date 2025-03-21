ACTELIS NETWORKS Earnings Preview: Recent $ASNS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ACTELIS NETWORKS ($ASNS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,060,000 and earnings of -$0.02 per share.
ACTELIS NETWORKS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of ACTELIS NETWORKS stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 35,556 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $51,556
- UBS GROUP AG added 28,793 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,582
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 17,433 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,360
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 15,549 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,835
- STATE STREET CORP added 14,279 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,133
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC removed 11,426 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,310
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 8,544 shares (+21.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,448
