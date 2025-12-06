Actelis Networks (ASNS) Price Target Increased by 425.00% to 21.42

The average one-year price target for Actelis Networks (NasdaqCM:ASNS) has been revised to $21.42 / share. This is an increase of 425.00% from the prior estimate of $4.08 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 687.50% from the latest reported closing price of $2.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Actelis Networks. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASNS is 0.00%, an increase of 324.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 653.15% to 1,240K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 902K shares representing 51.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Virtu Financial holds 69K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing an increase of 72.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASNS by 136.78% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 58K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares , representing an increase of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASNS by 69.93% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 46K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing an increase of 27.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASNS by 86.23% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Securities holds 33K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 65.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASNS by 109.17% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.