Actelis Networks announces new order from Major German Municipality

Actelis Networks (ASNS) announced that it has received a follow-on order for the expansion of its hybrid-fiber networking technology for a Major German Municipality. This order further strengthens Actelis’ footprint in Germany, and further bolsters its presence in the field of intelligent transportation systems, ITS, for smart traffic applications. This order comes on the backdrop of previously announced significant orders and successful deployments across many sectors, including highways and ITS, utilities, airports and the military.

