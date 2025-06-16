Actelis Networks Accelerates Federal Market Expansion with New Director of Federal Sales

Actelis Networks accelerates federal market expansion, appointing Jason Chasse as Director of Federal Sales to enhance military partnerships.

Actelis Networks, Inc. has announced its plan to accelerate its expansion into the federal and military markets by appointing Jason Chasse as the new Director of Federal Sales. The company, known for its cyber-hardened networking solutions for IoT and broadband, aims to leverage its existing partnerships with military and federal agencies to address urgent modernization needs. Actelis emphasizes its capabilities, which include secure, rapid deployment of networking solutions over existing infrastructure, reducing installation time significantly. With recent certifications and its products listed on the Department of Defense Information Network Approved Products List, the company is well-positioned to meet the demands of federal clients facing challenges in upgrading outdated network systems. Chasse, who brings over 30 years of experience in federal sales, highlighted the importance of Actelis' solutions in achieving timely and cost-effective network modernization.

Actelis Networks is accelerating its expansion into the federal and military markets, signaling growth potential in a lucrative sector.

The hiring of Jason Chasse as Director of Federal Sales brings strong expertise and established relationships that can enhance the company’s ability to capture new opportunities.

The company's technologies have been certified for use by the Department of Defense, reinforcing its credibility and marketability within government sectors.

Actelis’ solutions offer quick deployment and modernization capabilities for military installations, addressing urgent infrastructure needs while maintaining high security standards.

Hiring a new Director of Federal Sales may indicate previous management shortcomings in this area, suggesting the company was not fully leveraging existing opportunities in the federal market.

The reliance on forward-looking statements raises concerns about the actual realizability of its growth initiatives, leaving stakeholders uncertain about future performance.

The statement acknowledges significant risks and uncertainties that could negatively impact the company's results, indicating potential vulnerabilities in their strategic plans.

What is Actelis Networks focusing on in June 2025?

Actelis Networks is accelerating its federal and military market expansion initiatives.

Who has been hired as the Director of Federal Sales?

Mr. Jason Chasse has been appointed as the full-time Director of Federal Sales at Actelis.

What are Actelis' core solutions for federal clients?

Actelis provides secure, rapid deployment networking solutions that modernize military installations over existing infrastructure.

What experience does Jason Chasse bring to Actelis?

Jason Chasse has over 30 years of federal sales experience across various defense and intelligence agencies.

How does Actelis support military installation modernization?

The company's GigaLine solution offers secure, multi-gigabit connectivity, significantly reducing deployment time for network upgrades.

FREMONT, Calif, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) ("Actelis" or the "Company"), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced that it is accelerating its federal and military market expansion initiatives. As part of this strategic push, the Company is pleased to announce that it has hired Mr. Jason Chasse as full-time Director of Federal Sales. Actelis has a long history serving as a trusted partner to major military and federal agencies and believes the Company is uniquely positioned to capitalize on major opportunities in the sector.





These strategic steps reflect Actelis' growing momentum in the federal sector, where the Company's unique ability to deliver immediate, secure networking solutions over existing infrastructure addresses critical modernization needs across military installations and other federal agencies. Actelis' position is further bolstered thanks to its solutions being listed on the Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approved Products List following Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) FIPS certifications.





"We are accelerating our federal and military market efforts based on the recent market developments," said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. The appointment of Jason Chasse as our dedicated Director of Federal Sales reflects our efforts and commitment to capture opportunities and building long-term strategic relationships across the federal and defense community. I am confident that Jason’s strong experience and relationships in the federal sector will help us achieve further growth."





Chasse brings over 30 years of specialized federal sales experience across the various U.S. Department of Defense, NATO, Intelligence and Federal agencies. His distinguished career includes senior federal sales roles at major technology companies including Recorded Future, Flexera, Brocade, McAfee, Ciena and Cabletron Systems. Prior to his corporate career, he served as a SIGINT/Electronic Warfare Analyst and Intelligence School Instructor in the Army Intelligence Corps.





"I'm joining Actelis at an incredibly exciting time, as the Company is positioned to capture and expand business in the Federal market," said Jason Chasse, Actelis’ new Director of Federal Sales. "Having worked extensively with Federal and Military leadership throughout my career, I understand the urgent need for solutions like those Actelis offers. Those secure, rapid-to deploy networking solutions can modernize military installations without the delays and costs of traditional fiber installation as these agencies are striving for fast project completions on the bases and in the tactical networks that need our DoD-certified, proven cyber hardened solutions."





Actelis has established strong relationships within the defense community, with proven deployments across military installations including recent contracts from U.S. Army installations and Army National Guard bases. The Company's GigaLine solution has proven effective for military base modernization, providing secure, multi-gigabit connectivity for critical base operations. The federal market acceleration comes as military branches and key governmental agencies face mounting pressure to modernize aging network infrastructure while maintaining the highest security standards.





The Company's hybrid-fiber networking technology enables federal and military customers, to achieve immediate fiber-grade connectivity over existing infrastructure, dramatically reducing deployment time from months to days







About Actelis Networks, Inc.







Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber-copper, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis’ innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its “Cyber Aware Networking” initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit



www.actelis.com



.







