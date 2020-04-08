ACT sells A$1.1bn 3yr bond and taps May 2029s for A$225m

Demand was skewed towards the shorter-dated issue of the dual-tranche bond offering from Australian Capital Territory, rated AAA, which raised a combined A$1.325bn (US$810m).

SYDNEY, April 8 (IFR) - Demand was skewed towards the shorter-dated issue of the dual-tranche bond offering from Australian Capital Territory, rated AAA (S&P), which raised a combined A$1.325bn (US$810m).

Bank balance sheets bought 73% of the new A$1.1bn 1.0% three-year bond which priced at 100.414 to yield 0.86%, at the wide end of EFP (three-year futures) plus 56bp–60bp guidance and 60bp over the April 2023 ACGB.

Bank trading took 20%, asset managers 5% and official institutions 2%. Australian investors were allotted 97% and EMEA 3%.

Asset managers received 47% of the A$225m tap of the now A$900m 2.25% May 22 2029s, just ahead of bank balance sheets' 45% allocation with bank trading and official institutions each receiving 4%. The geographical split here was 96% Australia and 4% Asia.

The reopening priced at 103.887 for a yield of 1.785%, at the wide end of EFP (10-year futures) plus 80bp–84bp guidance and 89.5bp over the April 2029 ACGB.

ANZ, Deutsche Bank, UBS and Westpac were joint lead managers for Wednesday's sale.

Two days earlier, ACT said it was considering a two-part offering comprising either a new fixed-rate three-year bond or an increase to its A$500m 4.00% May 22 2024s, alongside a tap of the A$675m 2.25% May 22 2029s.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby and David Holland)

