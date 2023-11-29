Act Fast To Get A CD Yielding 6.00% During This Baltimore Credit Union’s ‘Flash Sale’

Thursday, November 30, is the final day to grab a special eight-month share certificate with a competitive 6.00% yield from Maryland’s Securityplus Federal Credit Union.

While Securityplus caters to residents, workers and employers with ties to the greater Baltimore area, its self-described “flash sale” on this high-yielding certificate—comparable to a certificate of deposit, or CD—is being offered exclusively online, according to its website.

The certificate’s 6.00% annual percentage yield (APY) is very competitive with market rates. The best CD rates nationwide range from about 4.75% on a five-year CD to 5.83% on a three-month CD as of November 27.

Account details and APYs are accurate as of November 28, 2023.

How To Get a 6.00% APY at Securityplus

You must be a member of Securityplus to capitalize on this special offer.

Membership includes anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in the Baltimore area as well as anyone who works for or is retired from one of the many employers that Securityplus lists on its website. If you don’t fit into those categories, you can still join Securityplus as a member of the American Consumer Council.

To access the 6.00% deal, Securityplus members must open a new account online using money that has not previously been deposited in another Securityplus account. The deal is one per member.

After the eight-month term ends, the money will automatically renew into a 12-month certificate unless you direct it elsewhere.

Overall, the credit union has certificate terms ranging from three months to five years, with APYs starting at 0.40% up to the 6.00% temporary special for an eight-month CD. The minimum deposit to open a CD account is , and the maximum is $50,000.

Keep in mind that once you lock your money up in a CD, you cannot withdraw your funds until the CD term ends; otherwise, you could face an early withdrawal penalty. Like regulated banks, federal credit unions have deposit insurance: up to $250,000 per depositor in the event the institution fails.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.