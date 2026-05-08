ACT Energy Technologies Ltd. Announces Decline In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - ACT Energy Technologies Ltd. (ACX.TO) reported a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$4.84 million, or C$0.13 per share. This compares with C$7.24 million, or C$0.19 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to C$144.46 million from C$135.35 million last year.

ACT Energy Technologies Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$4.84 Mln. vs. C$7.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.13 vs. C$0.19 last year. -Revenue: C$144.46 Mln vs. C$135.35 Mln last year.

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