ACT Energy Technologies Achieves Record Q3 Revenues

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:ACX) has released an update.
ACT Energy Technologies reported record revenues of $148.4 million for Q3 2024, marking a 2% increase from the previous year. The company’s net income soared to $26.2 million, largely due to a substantial deferred income tax recovery. Additionally, ACT successfully reduced its loans and borrowings, focusing on generating free cash flow and acquiring common shares.
For further insights into TSE:ACX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Adds an Ad-Supported Tier in Europe
- How Ford (NYSE:F) Looks to Solve Its Hydrogen Engine Problem
- The Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) “Coffee Debacle” Is Now Solved
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.