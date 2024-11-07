News & Insights

ACT Energy Technologies Achieves Record Q3 Revenues

November 07, 2024 — 06:14 pm EST

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:ACX) has released an update.

ACT Energy Technologies reported record revenues of $148.4 million for Q3 2024, marking a 2% increase from the previous year. The company’s net income soared to $26.2 million, largely due to a substantial deferred income tax recovery. Additionally, ACT successfully reduced its loans and borrowings, focusing on generating free cash flow and acquiring common shares.

