ACT Energy Earnings Decline In Q3

(RTTNews) - ACT Energy Technologies Ltd. (ACX.TO, ACXAF), on Friday, reported its net income decreased in the third quarter compared with the previous year.

For the third quarter, net income decreased to $16.64 million from $25.29 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $0.41 versus $0.68 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $23.43 million from $30.17 million in the prior year.

Revenue declined to $118.26 million from $148.45 million in the previous year.

On Thursday, ACT Energy closed trading, 3.4205% lesser at $4.8000 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

