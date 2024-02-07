ACT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Enact Holdings Inc (Symbol: ACT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.09, changing hands as low as $26.22 per share. Enact Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ACT's low point in its 52 week range is $21.0801 per share, with $29.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.49.
