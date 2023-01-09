ACT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Enact Holdings Inc (Symbol: ACT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.73, changing hands as low as $23.61 per share. Enact Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACT's low point in its 52 week range is $19.21 per share, with $28.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.66.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.