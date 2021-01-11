ACST Stock Alert: 13 Things for Acasti Pharma Investors to Know as Shares Rocket Monday

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) stock is on the rise Monday despite a lack of news concerning the company.

Here is everything potential investors in ACST stock need to know as shares soar higher today.

The increase in price for ACST stock comes alongside a spike in trading for its shares.

As of this writing, more than 101 million shares have changed hands.

That’s a massive increase from its daily average trading volume of 28 million shares.

Unfortunately, it’s unclear what’s behind the increase in ACST stock today.

Its possible investors are boosting the stock higher today in hopes of cashing out profits.

Strangely enough, this isn’t the first time that ACST stock has been the target of such movement.

A similar event took place on Dec. 23.

At that time, the stock was up roughly 100% without there being any news about it.

For a period after that, the stock dropped back down before steadily increasing again.

It’s worth pointing out that ACST is a penny stock and those are typically more susceptible to volatile price changes.

Even after its rally today, Acasti Pharma is still only seeing shares of its stock trade for about 83 cents each.

Acasti Pharma is a pharmaceutical company with a focus on developing cardiovascular drugs.

This has seen it using its medications to treat patients suffering from hypertriglyceridemia.

ACST stock was up 44.4% as of Monday morning.

