News & Insights

Stocks

ACSL Partners with Cyberhawk to Expand U.S. Drone Market

October 30, 2024 — 09:24 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ACSL Ltd. (JP:6232) has released an update.

ACSL Ltd. has announced that its U.S. subsidiary, ACSL, Inc., has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Cyberhawk Inc. to boost the adoption of drone technology in critical infrastructure sectors in the U.S. market. This strategic partnership aims to leverage both companies’ expertise to capitalize on the growing demand for secure and versatile drones amid tightening regulations against Chinese and Russian drone imports.

For further insights into JP:6232 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.