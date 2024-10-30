ACSL Partners with Cyberhawk to Expand U.S. Drone Market

ACSL Ltd. (JP:6232) has released an update.

ACSL Ltd. has announced that its U.S. subsidiary, ACSL, Inc., has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Cyberhawk Inc. to boost the adoption of drone technology in critical infrastructure sectors in the U.S. market. This strategic partnership aims to leverage both companies’ expertise to capitalize on the growing demand for secure and versatile drones amid tightening regulations against Chinese and Russian drone imports.

