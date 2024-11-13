News & Insights

ACSL Ltd. Reports Increased Sales Amid Financial Challenges

ACSL Ltd. (JP:6232) has released an update.

ACSL Ltd. reported a significant increase in net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, reaching ¥2,128 million, which is a 223.8% increase compared to the previous year. However, the company continues to face financial challenges, with operating and ordinary profits still in the negative. The company’s financial position has also weakened, with a decline in net assets and capital adequacy ratio.

