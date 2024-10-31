News & Insights

ACSL and Ameren Unveil Drone Advances in Infrastructure

October 31, 2024 — 09:23 pm EDT

ACSL Ltd. (JP:6232) has released an update.

ACSL Ltd. and Ameren Corporation have released a white paper showcasing the benefits of the ACSL SOTEN drone and TENSO controller for infrastructure inspections. This collaboration aims to enhance efficiency and security in critical infrastructure industries, aligning with U.S. market demands for NDAA-compliant products. Ameren, a Fortune 500 company, demonstrates these advancements in a case study involving a natural gas facility.

