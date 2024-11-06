ACS Secures 2.1 Billion Euro Financing Deal

Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA (ES:ACS) has released an update.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S.A., has secured a significant financial agreement with a consortium of 45 banks. The deal involves a 2,100 million euro financing contract, providing both a loan and a liquidity line, set to mature in 2029 with potential extensions. This strategic move strengthens ACS’s financial position, offering greater flexibility for future operations.
