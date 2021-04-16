ACS says in letter to Atlantia it plans to start due diligence on motorway unit - source

Contributors
Stephen Jewkes Reuters
Francesca Landini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI

Spain's ACS said in a letter it intends to start due diligence for the possible acquisition of the motorway unit of Italian infrastructure group Atlantia, a source said on Friday.

MILAN, April 16 (Reuters) - Spain's ACS ACS.MC said in a letter it intends to start due diligence for the possible acquisition of the motorway unit of Italian infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI, a source said on Friday.

The Spanish group said last week it was interested in taking part in the race to buy Atlantia's 88% stake in Autostrade per l'Italia unit.

ACS said it wanted to proceed with the backing of the Italian government, sources said.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Francesca Landini, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

((stephen.jewkes@thomsonreuters.com; +39.0266129695; Reuters Messaging: stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters