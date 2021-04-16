ACS says in letter to Atlantia it plans to start due diligence on motorway unit - source

MILAN, April 16 (Reuters) - Spain's ACS ACS.MC said in a letter it intends to start due diligence for the possible acquisition of the motorway unit of Italian infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI, a source said on Friday.

The Spanish group said last week it was interested in taking part in the race to buy Atlantia's 88% stake in Autostrade per l'Italia unit.

ACS said it wanted to proceed with the backing of the Italian government, sources said.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Francesca Landini, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

