ACS Reports Growth in Profit and Sales for 2024

November 12, 2024 — 01:02 pm EST

Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA (ES:ACS) has released an update.

Actividades de Construcción y Servicios SA (ACS) reported a net profit of 605 million euros for the first nine months of 2024, marking a 5% increase from the previous year, driven by strong performance, notably from Turner in North America. The company’s sales surged by 12.5% to 29,702 million euros, and EBITDA rose by 17.9%, reflecting a healthy operational trajectory. ACS also achieved a historic high in its order book, which expanded by 15.5% in the past year, showcasing its robust market presence.

