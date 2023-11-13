News & Insights

ACS hires SocGen to sell services unit in 700 mln-800 mln euro deal, Expansion reports

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

November 13, 2023 — 02:50 am EST

Written by Inti Landauro and Corina Rodriguez for Reuters ->

Corrects spelling of the unit to Clece from Clese

MADRID, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Spanish construction group ACS ACS.MC has hired Societe Generale's SOGN.PA investment bank to sell its services unit Clece, Expansion newspaper reported on Monday, citing unidentified finance sources.

The unit, which provides services of building maintenance, logistics as well as care assistance, mainly in Spain, would be worth between 700 million euros ($748.5 million) and 800 million euros, Expansion reported. The unit employs 80,000 workers.

The newspaper said ACS has also hired Bank of America BAC.N for the sale.

ACS, Societe Generale and Bank of America did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Rivals Sacyr SCYR.MC and Ferrovial FERF.AS already disposed parts or their entire units of services in the past months.

($1 = 0.9352 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Corina Rodriguez; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

