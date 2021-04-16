ACS has sent a more detailed expression of interest for Atlantia unit - source

MILAN, April 16 (Reuters) - Spain's ACS ACS.MC has sent a more detailed expression of interest for Atlantia's motorway unit, one source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The Spanish group said last week it was interested in taking part in the race to buy Atlantia's 88% stake in Autostrade per l'Italia unit, in cooperation with foreign or Italian investors including state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Crispian Balmer)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.