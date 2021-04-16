ACS has sent a more detailed expression of interest for Atlantia unit - source

Francesca Landini Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI

Spain's ACS has sent a more detailed expression of interest for Atlantia's motorway unit, one source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The Spanish group said last week it was interested in taking part in the race to buy Atlantia's 88% stake in Autostrade per l'Italia unit, in cooperation with foreign or Italian investors including state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

