ACS Group to Announce Q3 2024 Results

November 05, 2024 — 04:58 am EST

Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA (ES:ACS) has released an update.

The ACS Group is set to release its third-quarter results for 2024 on November 12, with a presentation by CEO Juan Santamaría scheduled for the same day to discuss these results with analysts and institutional investors.

