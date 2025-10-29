ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. - Depositary Receipt (ACSAY) Price Target Decreased by 27.56% to 3.09

The average one-year price target for ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:ACSAY) has been revised to $3.09 / share. This is a decrease of 27.56% from the prior estimate of $4.27 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$9.89 to a high of $26.44 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 63.70% from the latest reported closing price of $8.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACSAY is 0.04%, an increase of 10.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.43% to 1,843K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NYVTX - Davis New York Venture Fund holds 1,822K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,874K shares , representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACSAY by 8.05% over the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 6K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing a decrease of 42.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACSAY by 2.12% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 6K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 4.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACSAY by 17.12% over the last quarter.

MFDX - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACSAY by 30.54% over the last quarter.

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

